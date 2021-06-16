COVID-19 updates: Dallas County adds 112 new cases

Local health officials also announced Monday there are currently 106 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county's hospitals.

Dallas County health officials reported 112 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the county total to 261,898 since tracking began in March 2020.

Of these new cases, 54 are considered probable because they came from antigen tests.

Local health officials also announced Wednesday there are currently 110 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county's hospitals. This is up from 101 the previous day.

The county's hospitalizations have remained below 200 since late April.

There were also four new deaths in the county, which included a Grand Prairie woman in her 50s and an Irving man in his 60s.

There have now been 4,103 total deaths in Dallas County since tracking began in March 2020.

Almost 56% of eligible Dallas County residents (12 years and older) have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and more than 46% are fully vaccinated, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Tarrant County's hospitalizations remain below 100 for second consecutive day

Tarrant County Public Health said there are currently 94 people hospitalized with COVID-19. That's down from 95 the previous day.

The county's current 14-day average is 95.

COVID patients make up 2% of the total hospital bed capacity.

Health officials reported 142 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Of the new cases, 29 had specimen collection dates more than 30 days ago.

There have been 262,098 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

Denton County has eight ICU beds available

Denton County health officials reported there are currently eight ICU beds available in the county's hospitals. This is up from 7 on Tuesday.

There are currently 16 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. The county currently has a 14-day average of 17 hospitalizations.

Health officials reported 23 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There have now been 76,636 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Monday, 205,926 people in Denton County have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 195,728 have received their second doses.

Collin County adds 16 new cases

There were 16 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County on Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. This is down from the 25 reported on last Tuesday.

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 50 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Wednesday, up from 49 on Tuesday. This number has remained below 100 since April 16.

Health officials say COVID-19 patients make 3% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity.

Texas reports fewer than 1,000 daily cases Wednesday

There were 782 new reported cases of COVID-19 in Texas Wednesday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. There were 1,207 cases on Tuesday.

Texas has had fewer than 5,000 reported cases every day since March 3. The cases have started to level off since that point.