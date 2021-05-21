COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports 146 hospitalizations

Dallas County health officials reported 128 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the county total to 259,980 since tracking began in March 2020.

DALLAS — Dallas County health officials announced Friday there are currently 146 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county's hospitals. This is down from 153.

The county's hospitalizations have remained below 200 since late April.

Of these new cases, 40 are considered probable because they came from antigen tests.

There were also eight new deaths in the county. These ranged in age from a Dallas man in his 30s to a Dallas man in his 90s.

There have now been 4,017 total deaths in Dallas County since tracking began in March 2020.

Tarrant County's 14-day average of hospitalizations is 153

Tarrant County Public Health said that as of Friday, there are 148 people hospitalized with COVID-19. That's down from 151 the previous day.

Since May 11, Tarrant County's hospitalizations have remained between 144 and 165. The county's current 14-day average is 153.

This is the 57th consecutive day the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has been below 200 in the county, data shows. COVID patients make up 3% of the total hospital bed capacity.

Health officials reported 102 new COVID-19 cases Friday. There have been 259,949 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Wednesday, 1,317,744 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Tarrant County.

Collin County adds 22 new cases

There were 22 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County on Friday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. This is up from the 18 on Thursday.

The county is averaging 39 new COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days.

Collin County health officials said it has 61 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Friday, down from 68 on Thursday. This number has remained below 100 since April 16.

Health officials say COVID-19 patients make 3% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity.

Denton County has six ICU beds available

Denton County health officials reported there are currently six ICU beds available in the county's hospitals. This is down from nine on Thursday.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 13% of the Denton County patients currently in ICU beds.

There are currently 14 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. There were 15 on Thursday and 28 on Wednesday. The county currently has a 14-day average of 25 hospitalizations.

Health officials reported 39 new COVID-19 cases Friday. There have now been 75,693 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

Local health officials also reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Friday. The death was a Highland Village man in his 80s.