COVID-19 updates: Collin County adds 66 new cases

There were 66 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County on Friday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. This is up from the 35 reported Thursday.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 26. The record average happened from Dec. 31—Jan. 13 when it was 708.

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 58 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Friday, up from 54 on Thursday. This number has remained below 100 since April 16.

The county's current 14-day hospitalization average is 45.

Health officials say COVID-19 patients make 2% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity.

Dallas County adds 154 new cases

Dallas County health officials reported 154 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the county total to 263,271 since tracking began in March 2020.

Of these new cases, 34 are considered probable because they came from antigen tests.

Local health officials also announced Friday there are currently 127 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county's hospitals. This is down from 128 the previous day.

The county's hospitalizations have remained below 200 since late April.

There were also four deaths in the county. These included a Dallas woman in her 20s, a Dallas woman in her 50s, a Grand Prairie man in his 50s and a Dallas woman in her 70s.

There have now been 4,135 total deaths in Dallas County since tracking began in March 2020.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 154 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 4 Deaths,

Including 34 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/kfq0g4NsWx — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) July 2, 2021

Tarrant County reports 150 hospitalizations

There are currently 150 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to health officials. That's up from 134 the previous day. The county's current 14-day average is 118.

COVID patients make up 3% of the total hospital bed capacity.

Health officials reported 95 new COVID-19 cases Friday. There have been 263,690 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Wednesday, 1,530,446 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Tarrant County.

Denton County has 9 ICU beds available

Denton County health officials reported there were nine ICU beds available in the county's hospitals. This is up from 15 on Thursday.

There are currently 12 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, with a 14-day average of 19 hospitalizations.

Health officials reported 28 new COVID-19 cases Friday. There have now been 77,111 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Monday, 206,426 people in Denton County have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 196,834 have received their second dose.

State officials add 1,319 new cases

State health officials reported 1,319 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. This is the 45th day in a row there have been fewer than 2,000 daily cases in the state.

Texas has had fewer than 5,000 reported cases every day since March 3. The cases have started to level off since that point.