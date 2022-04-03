COVID-19 updates: Collin and Tarrant counties say COVID cases account for just three percent of their total hospital bed capacities

State health officials reported 1,575 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday -- down from 2,624 new cases reported statewide on Monday.

TEXAS, USA — Collin County health officials said the county currently has 70 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday. This is the lowest figure in the county since it had 68 hospitalizations back on July 7, 2021.

COVID-19 patients currently make up three percent of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity, according to county data.

Beyond hospitalizations, there were 84 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Collin County on Tuesday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. There were 38 cases reported on Monday.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 87 cases per day, state data shows.

Dallas County reports 20 new COVID deaths across Saturday, Sunday and Monday

Dallas County is reporting a three-day total of 616 additional positive cases of COVID-19 across Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with 446 confirmed cases and 170 probable cases.

This three-day report also includes 20 new deaths, upping the total number of Dallas County residents who have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness to 6,035. All 20 of the new deaths involved people with underlying health conditions.

As of February 26, Dallas County reports that 80 percent of its residents over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine -- including 98 percent of residents 65 and older, 86 percent of residents between 40 and 64 years of age, 77 percent of residents between 25 and 39 years of age, 66 percent of residents between 18 and 24, and 61 percent of residents aged 12 to 17.

Said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a press release containing the above figures: "These deaths are now almost exclusively preventable illnesses... people who were vaccinated and boosted are over 99 percent protected from death."

Tarrant County hospitalizations remain below 150 for fourth consecutive day

Tarrant County Public Health also reported there are currently 144 people hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 148 hospitalizations the previous day.

This is the fourth straight day hospitalizations have remained below 150.

As with Collin County, data shows that COVID-19 patients currently make up three percent of the total hospital bed capacity in Tarrant County too.

Health officials also announced there were 16 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Tarrant County on Tuesday. The deceased ranged from a Fort Worth man in his 40s to a Bedford man in his 90s.

There were 190 new COVID-19 cases in total reported in the county on Tuesday. There have been 559,524 total cases in Tarrant County since tracking began in March 2020.

As of last Wednesday, there have been 3,267,347 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Tarrant County, according to health officials.

Denton County hospitalizations remain below 30 for second straight day

Denton County Public Health reported there are currently 29 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. There were 28 on Monday.

This is now the second consecutive day in which there have been fewer than 30 hospitalizations in the county.

There are currently seven ICU beds available in the county's hospitals.

Health officials also announced one new COVID-19 death, which was a Hickory Creek woman in her 70s.

As of Monday, there have been 208,946 people in Denton County who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In all, 200,216 have received their second dose, and 1,143 who have received their third dose.

State health officials report 2,547 hospitalizations

On Tuesday, state health officials reported there are currently 2,547 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is up from 2,350 the previous day.

This is the fourth straight day that hospitalizations across the state have remained below 3,000.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, 2021, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 3,459 hospitalizations.

State officials report fewer than 3,000 new cases for 11th consecutive day

State health officials reported 1,575 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. There were 2,624 on Monday.

This is now the 11th straight day in which officials have reported fewer than 3,000 new cases.

The state's current 14-day average is 2,443 new cases per day.