COVID-19 updates: Collin County hospitalizations drop to a near record-low mark

Dallas County, Tarrant County, Denton County and Collin County are all seeing a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations in mid-November.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — COVID-19 statistics across North Texas and the state as a whole continue to remain relatively low as the area is midway through November.

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 36 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

Hospitalization statistics have remained between 36 and 91 from Sept. 21 through Nov. 15. The last time there were more than 100 hospitalizations in the county was Sept. 20 when there were 105 hospitalizations in Collin County.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 19, 2022, when the county had 583 in the hospital with COVID-19.

The record-low number of hospitalizations happened on April 18, 2022, when the county had 26 in the hospital with COVID-19.

Denton County hospitalizations remain below 20

Denton County Public Health reported there are currently 15 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county as of Tuesday. There were nine on Monday.

The last time there were more than 20 hospitalizations in the county was Sept. 30.

The record number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 20, 2022, when the county had 236 in the hospital with COVID-19.

There are currently five ICU beds available in the county's hospitals.

State hospitalizations remain below 1,000

State health officials reported there are currently 993 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas as of Tuesday.

This is the second straight day that hospitalizations across the state have remained below 1,000.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, 2021, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 988 hospitalizations.

State officials report 243 deaths in last 30 days

As of Wednesday, the last day of a reported COVID-19 death in Texas happened on Nov. 13, data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows. The last time the state reported more than 100 deaths happened on Feb. 23, 2022, when there were 111.

From Oct. 16 through Nov. 16, there have been 139 reported COVID-19 deaths in Texas.

The record-high number of deaths that reportedly happened in a single day is Jan. 13, 2021, when there were 386 reported deaths.

State officials report 1,324 new cases

State health officials reported 1,324 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. There were 1,096 on Tuesday.

The last time there were more than 2,000 reported new cases was on Sept. 24 when there were 2,024 new cases.