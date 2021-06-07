COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports most hospitalizations since late March

Tarrant County health officials also reported 191 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There have been 263,948 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

TEXAS, USA — There are currently 181 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to health officials. That's up from 174 the previous day. The county's current 14-day average is 139.

This is the most hospitalizations Tarrant County has reported since there were 199 on March 25, according to county data.

COVID patients make up 4% of the total hospital bed capacity.

As of Wednesday, 1,552,571 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Tarrant County.

Dallas County reports 135 hospitalizations

Dallas County health officials reported 135 hospitalizations Wednesday, up 22 from Tuesday.

The county's hospitalizations have remained below 200 since late April.

As of Wednesday, there are currently 468 hospitalizations in the Dallas-Fort Worth region or Trauma Service Area E. This is the highest it’s been since mid-May, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Almost none of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been vaccinated," Jenkins said in a tweet. "Healthcare workers are very concerned about this trend. In addition to the increased number of individuals in the hospital, admissions have been going up as well...meaning that more people are cycling through the hospital with COVID."

Dallas County health officials also reported 319 new cases that are from the past four days (Saturday through Tuesday). This brings the county total to 263,629 since tracking began in March 2020.

Of these new cases, 54 are considered probable because they came from antigen tests.

The Delta variant of the COVID-19 vaccine makes up 37% of the cases in Texas, according to Jenkins. This percentage was 12% two months ago.

There were also two deaths in the county, a Seagoville man in his 40s and a Dallas man in his 50s.

There have been 4,139 total deaths in Dallas County since tracking began in March 2020.

Collin County adds 84 new cases

There were 84 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County on Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 34. The record average of 708 happened from Dec. 31 to Jan. 13.

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 68 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Wednesday, up from 64 on Tuesday. This number has remained below 100 since April 16.

The county's current 14-day hospitalization average is 45.

Health officials say COVID-19 patients make 2% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity.

Denton County has 10 ICU beds available

Denton County health officials reported there are 10 ICU beds available in the county's hospitals. This is down from 11 on Tuesday.

There are currently 20 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, with a 14-day average of 17 hospitalizations.

Health officials reported 85 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There have now been 77,270 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Tuesday, 206,499 people in Denton County have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 197,051 have received their second dose.

State officials report fewer than 1,000 cases for fourth straight day

State health officials reported 573 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. This is the fourth day in a row there have been fewer than 1,000 daily cases in the state.

Texas has had fewer than 5,000 reported cases every day since March 3. The cases have started to level off since that point.

The state's current 14-day average is 752. The record-high 14-day average happened from Jan. 4 to 17 when it was 18,915.

State officials report 1,721 hospitalizations

On Wednesday, state health officials reported there are currently 1,721 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This statistic has remained below 2,000 since May 24.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11 when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 1,558 hospitalizations.

Texas long-term care facilities report seven new cases

There were seven new COVID-19 cases added in nursing facilities and assisted living facilities Thursday, health officials said.

There were six new cases on Wednesday and 21 on Tuesday.