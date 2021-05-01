Taking a look at the COVID-19 positivity rate in 25 North Texas counties

While many counties such as Parker, Johnson and Wise counties saw their positivity rate drop below 10% in November, they are now dealing with rising percentages.

Palo Pinto and Parker counties currently have the highest positivity rates in North Texas, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Positivity rate is the percentage of total COVID-19 tests conducted that are positive.

In September, Gov. Greg Abbott said a rate above 10% is a "warning flag."

When county positivity rate rises, that means additional cases aren't solely due to an increase in testing.

The Texas positivity rate, based on specimen collection date, is currently 20%.

Dallas and Tarrant counties have positivity rates above 10%.

Here's a look at the positivity rates across North Texas counties, from highest to lowest.

All data is based on statistics gathered from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Palo Pinto County

Palo Pinto County currently has a positivity rate of 14%. The record-high happened on April 21 and April 22 at 64%.

The county's current seven-day average positivity rate is 14%. The record happened from April 21–27 when the average was 41%.

Parker County

Parker County currently has a positivity rate of 13%. The record-high happened on Sept. 1 at 15%.

The county's current seven-day average positivity rate is 13%. The record happened from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6 when the average was 15%.

Erath County

Erath County currently has a positivity rate of 13%. The record-high happened on July 25 at 15%.

The county's current seven-day average positivity rate is 13%. The record happened from Sept. 13–19 when the average was 14%.

Comanche County

Comanche County currently has a positivity rate of 12%. The record-high happened on April 22 at 17%.

The county's current seven-day average positivity rate is 12%. The record happened from Aug. 14–20 when the average was 13%.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County currently has a positivity rate of 12%. The record-high happened on Aug. 1 at 15%.

The county's current seven-day average positivity rate is 11%. The record happened from July 30 to Aug. 5 when the average was 15%.

Johnson County

Johnson County currently has a positivity rate of 11%. The record-high happened on Dec. 31 at 11%.

The county's current seven-day average positivity rate is 11%. That is the county's seven-day record.

Lamar County

Lamar County currently has a positivity rate of 11%. The record-high happened on Oct. 20 at 33%.

The county's current seven-day average positivity rate is 11%. The record happened from Oct. 18–24 when the average was 32%.

Wise County

Wise County currently has a positivity rate of 11%. The record-high happened on Dec. 31 at 11%.

The county's current seven-day average positivity rate is 11%. That is the county's seven-day record.

Kaufman County

Kaufman County currently has a positivity rate 11%. The record-high happened on Aug. 1 at 17%.

The county's current seven-day average positivity rate is 11%. The record happened from Aug. 6–12 when the average was 17%.

Navarro County

Navarro County currently has a positivity rate of 11%. The record-high happened on July 30 at 30%.

The county's current seven-day average positivity rate is 10%. The record happened from July 28 to Aug. 3 when the average was 29%.

Henderson County

Henderson County currently has a positivity rate of 10%. The record-high happened on July 31 at 21%.

The county's current seven-day average positivity rate is 10%. The record happened from July 30 to Aug 5 when the average was 20%.

Dallas County

Dallas County currently has a positivity rate of 10%. The record-high happened on Aug. 1 at 15%.

The county's current seven-day average positivity rate is 10%. The record happened from July 26 to Aug. 1 when the average was 15%.

Ellis County

Ellis County currently has a positivity rate of 10%. The record-high happened on July 31 at 12%.

The county's current seven-day average positivity rate is 10%. The record happened from July 26 to Aug. 1 when the average was 12%.

Rockwall County

Rockwall County currently has a positivity rate of 10%. The record-high happened on May 6 at 12%.

The county's current seven-day average positivity rate is 10%. The record happened from April 28 to May 4 when the average was 11%.

Cooke County

Cooke County currently has a positivity rate of 10%. The record-high happened on Dec. 30 at 10%.

The county's current seven-day average positivity rate is 10%. That is the county's seven-day record.

Van Zandt County

Van Zandt County currently has a positivity rate of 9%. The record-high happened on April 21 at 16%.

The county's current seven-day average positivity rate is 10%. The record happened from Sept. 13–19 when the average was 13%.

Grayson County

Grayson County currently has a positivity rate of 9%. The record-high happened on Dec. 24 at 9%.

The county's current seven-day average positivity rate is 9%. The record happened from Dec. 24-30 when the average was 9%.

Anderson County

Anderson County currently has a positivity rate of 9%. The record-high happened on June 19 at 37%. This is in large part due to a data dump of 887 new COVID-19 cases that happened on June 16.

The county's current seven-day average positivity rate is 8%. The record happened from June 16–22 when the average was 34%.

Fannin County

Fannin County currently has a positivity rate of 9%. The record-high happened on Sept. 15 at 14%.

The county's current seven-day average positivity rate is 9%. The record happened from Sept. 11–17 when the average was 14%.

Denton County

Denton County currently has a positivity rate of 8%. The record-high happened on April 23 at 14%.

The county's current seven-day average positivity rate is 8%. The record happened from Apr. 21–27 when the average was 12%.

Hood County

Hood County currently has a positivity rate of 8%. The record-high happened on Aug. 7 at 17%.

The county's current seven-day average positivity rate is 8%. The record happened from Aug. 2–8 when the average was 17%.

Collin County

Collin County currently has a positivity rate of 7%. The record-high happened on April 21 at 12%.

The county's current seven-day average positivity rate is 7%. The record happened from April 21–27 when the average was 11%.

Hunt County

Hunt County currently has a positivity rate of 7%. The record-high happened on Aug. 6 at 20%.

The county's current seven-day average positivity rate is 7%. The record happened from July 31 to Aug. 6 when the average was 20%.

Hill County

Hill County currently has a positivity rate of 7%. The record-high happened on July 29 at 16%.

The county's current seven-day average positivity rate is 6%. The record happened from July 25–31 when the average was 15%.

Red River County

Red River County currently has a positivity rate of 6%. The record-high happened on May 15 at 32%.