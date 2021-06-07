COVID-19 updates: Dallas County adds 202 new cases

Local health officials also announced Monday there are currently 106 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county's hospitals.

DALLAS — Dallas County health officials reported 202 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the county total to 261,183 since tracking began in March 2020.

Of these new cases, 33 are considered probable because they came from antigen tests.

Local health officials also announced Friday there are currently 106 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county's hospitals.

The county's hospitalizations have remained below 200 since late April.

There was also two new deaths in the county, which included an Irving woman in her 60s and a Sunnyvale man in his 80s.

There have now been 4,073 total deaths in Dallas County since tracking began in March 2020.

Tarrant County's hospitalizations remain below 100 for 9th straight day

Tarrant County Public Health said there are currently 98 people hospitalized with COVID-19. That's up from 88 the previous day.

Tarrant County's hospitalizations have remained below 100 since May 29. The county's current 14-day average is 100.

COVID patients make up 2% of the total hospital bed capacity.

Health officials reported 103 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

There have been 261,365 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

Denton County has 12 ICU beds available

Denton County health officials reported there are currently 12 ICU beds available in the county's hospitals. This is up from 10 on Sunday.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 17% of the Denton County patients currently in ICU beds.

There are currently 17 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. The county currently has a 14-day average of 17 hospitalizations.

Health officials reported 65 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There have now been 76,344 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

There were also five new deaths in Denton County. These ranged in age from Frisco woman in her 60s to a Carrollton man in his 80s.

There have now been 601 total deaths since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Tuesday, 205,384 people in Denton County have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 192,387 have received their second doses.

Texas reports second straight day with fewer than 1,000 daily cases

There were 339 new reported cases of COVID-19 in Texas Monday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. There were 584 cases on Sunday.

Texas has had fewer than 5,000 reported cases every day since March 3. The cases have started to level off since that point.

The state's current 14-day average is 935. The record-high 14-day average happened from Jan. 4-17 when it was 18,915.

Texas reports 1,542 hospitalizations

On Monday, state health officials reported there are currently 1,542 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas.

This is the 13th consecutive day this statistic has remained below 2,000.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11 when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 1,716 hospitalizations.

Texas reports 13 new cases in long-term care facilities

There were 13 new COVID-19 cases added in nursing facilities and assisted living facilities Wednesday, according to statistics from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. The last time there were more than 100 reported cases happened on April 23 when there were 338 cases.

In May, long-term care facilities in Texas averaged 11 new cases a day. This is up from a monthly record-low of eight new cases a day in April. Through seven days in June, the average is six.