COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County hospitalizations drop to lowest mark since early August

COVID-19 patients currently make up 14% of the total hospital bed capacity.

Tarrant County Public Health reported there are currently 665 people hospitalized with COVID-19. That's down from 671 the previous day.

This is the lowest the county's daily hospitalizations have been since there were 636 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Aug. 2.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 14% of the total hospital bed capacity.

There were also 426 new COVID-19 cases Friday. There have been 351,587 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Wednesday, there have been 2,553,919 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Tarrant County, according to health officials.





Dallas County reports 22 new deaths

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 22 new COVID-19 deaths Friday.

These ranged in age from a Dallas man in his 30s to a Desoto man in his 80s. This brings the county's confirmed COVID-19 death total to 4,752 since tracking began in March 2020.

There were also 834 new COVID-19 cases Friday, according to local health officials. Of the new cases, 215 are considered probable because they came from antigen tests.

There have now been 335,505 total confirmed cases since tracking began in March 2020.

NEW: Dallas County Reports Total of 834 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 22 Deaths, Including 215 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/XBMX2fKFun — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) October 8, 2021

Collin County health officials report fewer than 200 hospitalizations for first time since late July

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 194 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday. This is the lowest it has been since there were 171 on July 27.

COVID-19 patients make up 7% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity, according to county data.

There were also 210 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County Friday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. This is down from 226 on Thursday.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 198, state data shows. The record average of 708 happened from Dec. 31 to Jan. 13.

Denton County has six ICU beds currently available

Denton County Public Health reported there are six ICU beds currently available in the county's hospitals.

There are currently 122 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, down from 124 on Thursday. Denton County hospitalizations have remained below 200 every day since Sept. 11.

The county currently has a 14-day average of 143 hospitalizations.

Health officials reported 365 new COVID-19 cases Friday. There have now been 103,345 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

There were also two new COVID-19 deaths reported, which included a Highland Village man in his 50s and a Pilot Point woman in her 80s. There have now been 697 total deaths in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Monday, 207,201 people in Denton County have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 198,964 have received their second dose and 1,117 have received their third booster dose.

State officials report 7,004 hospitalizations

On Friday, state health officials reported there are currently 7,004 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is down from 7,117 the previous day.

State hospitalizations have currently declined every day for 31 consecutive days.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals. The state currently has a 14-day average of 8,572 hospitalizations.

State officials add fewer than 10,000 cases for 14th time in last 16 days

State health officials reported 6,094 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, up from 5,935 cases Thursday.

Texas has had fewer than 10,000 daily cases reported in 14 of the last 16 days.

The state's current 14-day average is 6,859.