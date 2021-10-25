COVID-19 updates: Denton County hospitalizations drop to 70

Health officials also reported 271 new COVID-19 cases Monday. There have now been 106,853 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

TEXAS, USA — Denton County Public Health reported there are currently 70 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, down from 88 on Sunday. Denton County hospitalizations have remained below 100 every day since Friday.

The county currently has a 14-day average of 98 hospitalizations. This is the first time the average has dropped below 100 since July 29 through Aug. 11 when the average was 97.

There are currently six ICU beds currently available in the county's hospitals.

As of Monday, 207,267 people in Denton County have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 198,674 have received their second dose and 1,143 have received their third dose.

Tarrant County hospitalizations drop below 400 for first time since late July

Tarrant County Public Health reported there are currently 384 people hospitalized with COVID-19. That's down from 418 the previous day.

This is the first time Tarrant County hospitalizations have dropped below 400 since there were 368 people hospitalized on July 24.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 9% of the total hospital bed capacity.

Health officials reported five new COVID-19 deaths. These ranged in age from an Arlington woman in her 40s to a Crowley man in his 80s.

There were also 342 new COVID-19 cases Monday. There have been 360,313 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of last Wednesday, there have been 2,624,034 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Tarrant County, according to health officials.

74 new cases in Collin County, state health officials say

There were 74 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County Monday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. This is down from 92 on Sunday.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 111, state data shows. The record average of 708 happened from Dec. 31 to Jan. 13.

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 158 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday. This is down from 168 on Friday, the last day this statistic was reported.

COVID-19 patients make up 6% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity, according to county data.

State officials report 4,078 hospitalizations

On Monday, state health officials reported there are currently 4,078 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is down from 4,181 the previous day.

The last time the state's statistic was this low was when there were 3,890 hospitalizations on July 22.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 5,036 hospitalizations.

State officials report fewer than 2,000 cases for second straight day

State health officials reported 1,560 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, up from 1,211 cases Sunday.

Texas has had fewer than 10,000 daily cases reported in 19 consecutive days.

The state's current 14-day average is 3,772.