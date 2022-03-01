COVID-19 updates: Denton County health officials report 137 hospitalizations

This is the sixth day in a row Denton County hospitalizations have remained above 100. The county currently has a 14-day average of 96 hospitalizations.

TEXAS, USA — Denton County Public Health reported there are currently 137 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. There were 103 on Sunday.

This is the sixth day in a row hospitalizations have remained above 100. The county currently has a 14-day average of 96 hospitalizations.

There are currently six ICU beds currently available in the county's hospitals.

Health officials also reported 828 new COVID-19 cases Monday. There have been no cases reported since Thursday. There have now been 113,141 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

There are currently 208,571 people in Denton County who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 199,720 who have received their second dose and 1,162 who have received their third dose.

Tarrant County hospitalizations go above 700

Tarrant County Public Health reported Monday there are currently 745 people hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 675 hospitalizations the previous day.

The last time there were more than 700 hospitalizations happened on Oct. 4 when there were 761.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 19% of the total hospital bed capacity.

There were also 3,739 new COVID-19 cases Monday, which included cases from the past five days. There have been 391,660 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of last Wednesday, there have been 3,105,651 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Tarrant County, according to health officials.

1,342 new cases in Collin County, state health officials say

There were 1,342 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County Monday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. There were 1,292 cases reported Sunday.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 491, state data shows. The record average of 708 cases happened from Dec. 31 to Jan. 13.

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 309 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday.

COVID-19 patients make up 11% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity, according to county data.

State officials report 7,015 hospitalizations

On Monday, state health officials reported there are currently 7,015 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is up from 6,574 the previous day.

The last time there were more than 7,000 hospitalizations happened on Oct. 7 when there were 7,004.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 4,667 hospitalizations.

State officials report record-high 51,481 new cases

State health officials reported 51,481 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, up from 47,131 cases Sunday.

This is the largest single-day total in terms of COVID-19 cases ever reported by state officials.

The state's current 14-day average is 19,005 cases. This is also a record-high for Texas.

State health officials report 705 new cases in long-term care facilities

There were 705 new COVID-19 cases added in nursing facilities and assisted living facilities Monday, state health officials said.

This is the seventh consecutive day the state has reported more new cases in long-term care facilities than the day before.