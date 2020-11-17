COVID-19 cases on the rise in Texas nursing and assisted living facilities

In the past seven days, Texas is averaging 398.29 new cases of COVID-19 a day in nursing and assisted living facilities. The North Texas area is averaging 133.

While COVID-19 cases continue to spike across Texas, there is a similar yet smaller increase happening in nursing and assisted living facilities.

There were 468 new COVID-19 cases added in nursing facilities and assisted living facilities on Tuesday, according to Texas Health and Human Services.

The state is averaging 398.29 new cases a day during the past week. Since Aug. 1, the highest seven-day average is 409.86, which happened from Aug. 2–8.

During the last three-and-a-half months, the most daily COVID-19 cases at the Texas facilities were reported on Aug. 2. There were 802 new cases that day.

State health officials include Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Grayson, Rockwall, Tarrant and Wise counties in Region 3.

Of Tuesday's 468 cases in nursing facilities and assisted living facilities, 116 came from Region 3.

The area is averaging 133 new cases a day for the past seven days. Since Aug. 1, the highest seven-day average is 137 and happened recently from Nov. 10–16.