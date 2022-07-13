Commissioners Court approves 90-day burn ban for parts of North Texas

Authority for the ban falls under Local Government Code 352.081 and other applicable statutes.

PROSPER, Texas — Multiple cities in two North Texas counties will be under a strict burn ban during the next three months because of the area's dry conditions, according to local officials.

The city of Prosper announced Wednesday that it will be following both Collin County's and Denton County’s 90-day burn ban, which has been put in place immediately. This ban will go until Oct. 9 or until the Texas Forest Service or the Commissioners Court determines that it is no longer necessary.

The County Commissioners Court approved the outdoor burn ban for unincorporated areas of Collin and Denton Counties due to extremely dry conditions in rural areas.

The order does not prohibit outdoor burning activities related to public health and safety that are authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for:

Firefighter training

Public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations

Burns that are conducted by a prescribed burn manager certified under Section 153.048 of the Natural Resources Code and meet the standards of Section 153.047 of the Natural Resources Code

The ban does not include the use of grills, smokers or similar devices as long as the open flame, embers and coals are contained in an approved device intended for that particular use, according to local officials.

