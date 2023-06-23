Three killed, including two Corsicana ISD students, after crash, DPS officials say

One passenger, identified as a 15-year-old girl, survived the crash and remains in the hospital, DPS says.

CORSICANA, Texas — The Corsicana Independent School District is in mourning after a crash killed three people, including two students.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the crash occurred at 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, in the area of FM 709 – about a mile south of Retreat, Texas.

According to the preliminary report, a Ford Mustang driven by 35-year-old Jeremy Dylan Price was traveling north on FM 709 when it drifted off the east side of the road into a ditch, striking a culvert and vaulting into the air.

DPS said the vehicle rolled several times, ejecting Price and both rear-seat passengers. Price was pronounced dead at the scene, along with 16-year-old Madison Nicole Acker, of Corsicana.

DPS said the other ejected passenger, identified as 14-year-old Cory Campbell, of Powell, was transported to Navarro Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A third passenger in the vehicle, a 15-year-old boy from Rice, Texas, was also transported to the Children's Medical Center in Dallas – his condition is unknown at this time.

DPS said all three ejected passengers were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Corsicana ISD released the following statement to its social media pages following the news, “Corsicana ISD mourns the passing of several students in a tragic accident last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families.”

