Corpus Christi gets millions in federal funding to help with housing for low-income residents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi now has $5.2 million in federal funding to provide stable housing for those with a low-income. But it goes behind that, providing minor home repairs for seniors and those with disabilities.

"Making walk-in showers, putting grab bars in bathrooms, putting on a ramp, making sure the doors are wide enough for wheelchairs," Jennifer Buxton with Corpus Christi Neighborhood Services said. "Those things in addition to what some people just take advantage of in terms of basic home necessities."

Corpus Christi Neighborhood Services also plans to use the funding to provide meals to seniors and resources to minimize and prevent homelessness. While this will continue to improve it, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales says the South Texas county has struggled with ADA accessibility for years.

"It was very serious," Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said. "The Department of Justice had come into the previous administration and said, 'County, you have a long way to go.'"

Canales said that despite the county not getting the federal funding the city will utilize, they have done everything they set out to do to improve the situation since she took over as judge in 2019.

"We have settled all of the claims that were levied against Nueces County in previous administrations and that just goes to show that we are doing great work with ADA," Canales said.

With 15 potential funding opportunities available to the county, Canales says she's also looking to create a task force to determine which ones will benefit the Coastal Bend the most.

"The excitement is, is that I've just come from a national conference where I've been educating myself so I can come back, educate this community and really galvanize our court behind going after some of these great funds," Canales said.

Canales said the courthouse is currently undergoing a $9 million renovation to improve ADA accessibility. Meanwhile, the city plans to partner with local non-profits like the Salvation Army and Corpus Christi Hope House to assist with homelessness in the community using federal funds.

