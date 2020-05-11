COVID-19 updates: Alvord ISD reports 20 active cases

All 5th-grade students within Alvord ISD are required to do online learning until at least Nov. 16.

Alvord ISD will continue to offer remote learning as an option to all of its students through Dec. 18. District officials said this is due to the recent increase of active COVID-19 cases.

As of Wednesday, the district is reporting 20 active cases. School officials said coronavirus is particularly affecting its 5th-grade students. Because of this, all fifth-grade students are required to do online learning until at least Nov. 16.

The district said in efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, it is also encouraging elementary students to do remote learning until Nov. 30.

"Remote learning is our best available tool to prevent the spread of the virus at this time," Superintendent Randy Brown Alvord said.

Sanger High School closes for the week

Sanger High School will remain closed for the rest of the week due to after a recent spike in cases on campus, district officials said.

According to the district's website, there are currently 7 cases of coronavirus being reported.

The school will conduct remote learning Thursday and Friday while the campus undergoes deep cleaning.

Any extracurricular activities that are not outdoors will be canceled or postponed.

All other campuses within Sanger ISD will remain open for in-person learning, district officials said.

Duncanville ISD employees to receive a one-time payment

Duncanville ISD employees will receive a one-time payment of $2,000 Friday. The district said the money is to show how grateful it is for its dedicated employees during the COVID-19 pandemic

The supplemental payment was approved by the Duncanville ISD Board of Trustees during the summer, officials said.