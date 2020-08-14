COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports 500 new cases, 4 deaths

DALLAS — Tarrant County is reporting 500 new cases of COVID-19 along with four additional deaths.
The deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 90s, Fort Worth man in his 70s, Fort Worth woman in her 60s and Arlington man in his 80s. All had underlying health conditions.
The county has now had 33,874 confirmed cases and 446 deaths since tracking began in March. There are currently 1,755 probable cases.
