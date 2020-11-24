COVID-19 hospitalizations could prompt new restrictions if trend continues, North Texas officials say

This story will be updated throughout the day as new information is released.
COVID-19 patients now make up more than 15% of hospital capacity in the North Texas trauma region — a statistic that could trigger business closures and capacity reductions, according to officials in Tarrant and Dallas counties.
The number was around 15.21% of capacity as of Tuesday morning.
If the number of COVID-19 patients continues to stay at or above 15% of total capacity for at least seven days in a row, bars will be closed and other businesses, including restaurants, will be reduced to 50% capacity under state guidelines.
Tarrant County health officials reported there are currently 804 people hospitalized because of COVID-19. This is the first time there have been more than 800 people in Tarrant County hospitals with COVID-19.
Dallas County health officials reported there are currently 758 hospitalizations in the county. This is the highest it has been since mid-July.
While daily cases are hovering near historic highs, Tarrant County's positivity rate is now around 14%, down from a recent 16%, Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said.
Gov. Greg Abbott has repeatedly said anything above 10% should be considered a "warning flag."
Tarrant County commissioners and Judge Glen Whitley extended the local disaster declaration through Feb. 28, 2021, citing that the county and its residents continue to be negatively impacted by COVID-19.