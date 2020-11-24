COVID-19 hospitalizations could prompt new restrictions if trend continues, North Texas officials say

Hospitalizations have been spiking for weeks across Texas, including parts of Dallas-Fort Worth.

COVID-19 patients now make up more than 15% of hospital capacity in the North Texas trauma region — a statistic that could trigger business closures and capacity reductions, according to officials in Tarrant and Dallas counties.

The number was around 15.21% of capacity as of Tuesday morning.

If the number of COVID-19 patients continues to stay at or above 15% of total capacity for at least seven days in a row, bars will be closed and other businesses, including restaurants, will be reduced to 50% capacity under state guidelines.

Tarrant County health officials reported there are currently 804 people hospitalized because of COVID-19. This is the first time there have been more than 800 people in Tarrant County hospitals with COVID-19.

Dallas County health officials reported there are currently 758 hospitalizations in the county. This is the highest it has been since mid-July.

While daily cases are hovering near historic highs, Tarrant County's positivity rate is now around 14%, down from a recent 16%, Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said.

Gov. Greg Abbott has repeatedly said anything above 10% should be considered a "warning flag."