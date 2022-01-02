COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County health officials report 1,118 hospitalizations

Health officials also announced there were 11 new COVID-19 deaths. These ranged in age from an Arlington woman in her 40s to a Fort Worth man in his 90s.

TEXAS, USA — Tarrant County Public Health reported Wednesday there are currently 1,118 people hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 1,149 hospitalizations the previous day.

This is the sixth time in the last seven days hospitalizations have decreased in Tarrant County.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 25% of the total hospital bed capacity.

There were 5,878 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. There have been 534,524 total cases since tracking began in March 2020.

As of last Wednesday, there have been 3,213,566 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Tarrant County, according to health officials.

Dallas County health officials report 12 new deaths

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.

These ranged in age from a Dallas woman in her 50s to a Mesquite woman in her 90s.

This brings the county's confirmed COVID-19 death total to 5,778 since tracking began in March 2020.

There were also 1,885 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, which include cases from the past three days. Of the new cases, 795 are considered probable because they came from antigen tests.

There have now been 452,185 total confirmed cases since tracking began in March 2020.

648 new cases in Collin County, state health officials say

There were 648 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County Wednesday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. There were 775 cases reported Tuesday.

This is the fifth straight day there have been fewer than 1,000 cases reported in Collin County.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 1,033, state data shows.

Denton County hospitalizations drop below 200

Denton County Public Health reported there are currently 186 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. There were 211 on Tuesday.

This drop of 25 COVID-19 hospitalizations is the county's second-largest decrease since tracking began in April 2020. The largest decrease was 30 when the hospitalizations went from 83 to 53 from March 5 to March 6 in 2021.

There are currently six ICU beds currently available in the county's hospitals.

Health officials also reported 651 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There have now been 165,595 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Monday, there have been 208,887 people in Denton County who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 200,020 who have received their second dose and 1,147 who have received their third dose.

State officials report 11,997 hospitalizations

On Wednesday, state health officials reported there are currently 11,997 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is down from 12,156 the previous day.

Hospitalizations in the state have remained below 13,000 hospitalizations for five consecutive days.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, 2021, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 12,873 hospitalizations.

State officials report 21,082 new cases

State health officials reported 21,082 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. There were 28,471 on Tuesday.

This daily reported statistic has remained above 20,000 since Jan. 1.

The state's current 14-day average is 34,480 cases.

Texas health officials report 590 new cases in long-term care facilities

There were 590 new COVID-19 cases added in nursing facilities and assisted living facilities Wednesday, state health officials said.

The record-high single-day report for these Texas facilities happened on Dec. 29, 2020, when officials added 2,859 new cases. They added 1,974 the day before as well.

This is now the third day in a row the state has reported fewer than 1,000 new cases.