COVID-19 updates: Texas sets record hospitalizations for the fifth day in a row

There have been at least 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas for 12 consecutive days.

On Friday, state health officials reported there are currently a record-high 12,481 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas.

The state has now set a new record-high of people hospitalized with COVID-19 for five straight days. There have been at least 1,000 hospitalizations for 12 days in a row.

There were 12,369 new COVID-19 cases Friday in the state, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. There were also 334 new COVID-19 deaths.

Dallas, Tarrant and Denton counties did not report COVID-19 statistics Friday due to the holiday.

Collin County hospitalizations decrease, still remain above 500 for fifth day in a row

Collin County health officials reported there are currently 513 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday.

The current record-high was set Thursday when there were 558 hospitalizations.

There have been at least 500 people hospitalized with COVID-19 for five straight days.

State health officials also reported 803 new COVID-19 cases Friday. In the past seven days, Collin County is averaging 614 new cases a day.