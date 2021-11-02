COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports 82 deaths over 2 days

There are currently 847 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tarrant County. This is the seventh consecutive day this number has remained below 1000.

Dallas County health officials reported 45 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday. These ranged from a Mesquite man in his 30s to a Dallas woman in her 90s.

The county had reported 37 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the two day total to 82.

The number of daily deaths will continue to remain high due to the number of cases from the past few months, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

"The decisions we make today will determine what our COVID case numbers are in two weeks and what our death numbers are in the weeks that follow," Jenkins said in a Tweet.

There are currently 750 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Dallas County, according to health officials.

This is the lowest number since Nov. 29.

Health officials announced there were also 1,020 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, with 189 considered probable because they came from antigen tests.

There have been 238,774 total coronavirus cases in Dallas County since tracking began in March.

Tarrant County reports 25 new deaths

Tarrant County health officials announced 25 confirmed COVID-19 deaths Thursday, bringing the county total to 2,554 since the first death in March.

These deaths range from an Arlington woman in her 50s to a Southlake man in his 90s.

Health officials also added 1,034 new COVID-19 cases. There have been 233,326 reported cases since tracking began in March.

There are currently 847 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tarrant County. This is the seventh consecutive day this number has remained below 1,000.

Denton County has 5 ICU beds available

Denton County Public Health said there are currently five ICU beds available in the county's hospitals, down from eight on Wednesday.

This number has remained below 10 since Jan. 22.

Of the occupied ICU beds, COVID-19 patients make up 51% of them.

Health officials also announced 676 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, down from 726 on Wednesday. There have now been 58,644 since tracking began in March.

There were 11 new COVID-19 deaths, according to county officials. These range from a man in his 60s from unincorporated southwest Denton County to a Frisco woman in her 70s.

Denton County Public Health said there are currently 154 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Collin County hospitalizations below 400 for 6th straight day

Collin County currently has 361 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Wednesday. This is down from 380 the previous day.

Collin County has now had six consecutive days with less than 400 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

The last time that happened was Dec. 8-13.

Health officials say COVID-19 patients make 13% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity.

There were also 569 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. This is up from 229 on Wednesday.