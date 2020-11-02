Enter for your chance to win a GRAND PRIZE Moody Gardens Getaway.

One winner will receive a Grand Prize of:

Admission into the Aquarium Pyramid, Rainforest Pyramid, MG 3D Theater, 4D Special FX Theater, Colonel Paddlewheel Boat, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea: An Interactive Adventure, Discovery Museum, Ropes Course and Zip Line. This also includes a one night stay at the Moody Gardens Hotel and one round of golf for two people.

Two Runner-Up Family Four-Packs:

Admission into the Aquarium Pyramid, Rainforest Pyramid, MG 3D Theater, 4D Special FX Theater, Colonel Paddlewheel Boat, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea: An Interactive Adventure, Discovery Museum, Ropes Course and Zip Line.

Got to wfaa.com/moodygardens to enter.