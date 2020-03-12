Enter to win tickets to Luminova

Luminova will for sure brighten up your holidays with its millions of dazzling lights, a massive outdoor ice-skating pond, a visit with Santa and lots more! Enter to experience the brightest event of the year premiering right here in the DFW Mextroplex! With 270,000 square feet of socially distanced immersive indoor and outdoor entertainment at the all-new Globe Life Field in Arlington, there is something to get everyone of all ages in the holiday spirit.

