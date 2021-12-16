Good Morning Texas - Call In and Win Contests Official Rules

Rules for on-air contests during Good Morning Texas broadcasts.

GOOD MORNING TEXAS CALL IN AND WIN CONTEST(S) OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility.

Subject to the additional restrictions below, the GOOD MORNING TEXAS CALL IN AND WIN CONTEST(S) (the “Contest”) is open to legal U. S. residents of the state of Texas who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of WFAA-TV (“Sponsor”), TEGNA Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter.

The Contest will begin each weekday morning during the live broadcast of Good Morning Texas between 9a(CT) and 10a(CT). Contest is only active when viewers are directed to call in for their chance to win the aforementioned prize package. The Contest ends when winners are chosen via call in selection process. (the “Contest Period”). During the Contest period enter by calling 214,977.6008 or 888.446.8880 winners will be chosen based on the criteria announced live on the air during the call to action of the GOOD MORNING TEXAS CALL IN AND WIN CONTEST(S).

Only one (1) entry per person permitted. Winners are only entitled to win one prize within a 30 day period.

All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned.

4. Winner Selection and Odds.

Winners are chosen via call in selection process. (the “Contest Period”). During the Contest period enter by calling 214,977.6008 or 888.446.8880 winners will be chosen based on the criteria announced live on the air during the call to action of the GOOD MORNING TEXAS CALL IN AND WIN CONTEST(S). Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible calls received.

5. Prizes.

Prizing varies for each call in and win contest and will be disclosed at time of call to action. ARV: TBA.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance.

Winners will be notified within one week from being notified via call screener that they have been selected. Winners will be notified by phone call or at the email address provided to the call screener. Winner must respond to the phone call or email notification within 48 hours of the date and time the voicemail was given or on the email. Failure to respond within such time period, return of email prize notification as undeliverable or failure of winner to respond to the voice mail or email notification may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law) which must be returned as directed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of her or his interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of her or his name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation.

By participating, callers agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest at any time, for any reason. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the calls received before the termination date/time. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries (either photos or ballots), poor quality photos, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. The authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.