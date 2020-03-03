One lucky winner will be chosen to win 2 VIP tickets to the Frisco Home and Garden Show March 20-22 at the Ford Center at the Star.
Winner will also receive 2 front row tickets to HGTV Star Grace Mitchell's Seminar and Meet and Greet.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
One lucky winner will be chosen to win 2 VIP tickets to the Frisco Home and Garden Show March 20-22 at the Ford Center at the Star.
Winner will also receive 2 front row tickets to HGTV Star Grace Mitchell's Seminar and Meet and Greet.