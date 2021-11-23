Enchant Christmas Ticket Giveaway Contest

Join the magical Christmas story of “The Great Search” with a visit to Enchant Christmas this holiday season! Enjoy gourmet holiday treats at the Enchant Eatery, stroll through the Enchant Market filled with artisan vendors and immerse yourself in the spectacular Light Maze guided by dazzling lights leading to lots of fun and adventure. Enchant Christmas will for sure brighten up your holidays with its illuminated ice-skating trail, a visit with Santa and much more! Visit enchantchristmas.com to experience the brightest holiday event of the year right here in the DFW Metroplex!



