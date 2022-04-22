When will construction be done along West 7th in Fort Worth? Traffic headaches likely around until July

Weeks ago, construction crews began working on a new media down West 7th--leaving only one westbound and eastbound lane open.

FORT WORTH, Texas — If you've driven along West 7th in Fort Worth lately, you've probably noticed a lot of orange cones and may have exhaled a few groans.

Traffic in both eastbound and westbound directions has been reduced to one lane.

Weeks ago, construction crews began working on a new median along the street as part of the West 7th Street improvement project, valued at $8.5 million.

The project is much needed for a growing city, per Mayor Mattie Parker.

It includes the construction of landscaped medians and bike lanes from University Drive to Trinity River Bridge.

Better illumination and traffic signal improvements are also included.

Still, for the time being, until the median is finished, traffic is slow going around rush hour near the area.

Drivers told WFAA how they felt, some were triggered while others were rolling with things.

The median construction should be complete by July 2022, per the city.