Bridging two Oak Cliff communities: Phase One of Southern Gateway Park construction underway

The concrete deck is now in place above I-35 between Ewing and Marsalis Avenues. Construction of the new deck park could begin in June 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Significant progress has been made in preparation for construction on the Southern Gateway Park in Dallas.

A massive concrete desk is now in place above Interstate 35 between Ewing and Marsalis avenues in the Oak Cliff area. It’s a sign of change coming to Southern Dallas in the form of new green space.

"I am just so thrilled that we have gotten to this stage," said April Allen, president and CEO of Southern Gateway Green Foundation.

Phase one of the Southern Gateway Park is underway. The five-acre bridge park, or deck park, is under construction above the highway, near the Dallas Zoo.

"I think that this park is going to be a catalytic investment in our community,” said Drexell Owusu, of the Dallas Foundation.

The new deck park will have a variety of features, attractions and amenities. There will be a stage pavilion for concerts and performances. Visitors will enjoy water features, a wide open lawn space, and walking trails. There will be a huge children’s play area.

Visitors will also enjoy a two-story food and beverage building with rooftop seating, among other features.

“Just phase one of this park is going to be almost two football fields,” said Owusu.

Organizers said they are making great progress. Two-thirds of the funding to complete phase one of the deck park has already been secured. Supporters are still working to raise about $13 million more.

“I am thrilled to be able to share that our goal is to really start construction this June and have this first phase of the park open to the public by the end of next year,” said Allen.

Southern Gateway Park will not only provide some much-needed green space, it will also bridge two Oak Cliff communities that have been divided for decades.