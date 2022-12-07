'Beyond anything I can describe': Houston-area native had role in James Webb Space Telescope project

Dr. Stefanie Milam, who grew up near Houston, credits early visits to Johnson Space Center for planting seeds of planetary exploration.

HOUSTON, Texas — Experts say stunning images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope will re-write textbooks in astronomy, planetary science and other fields.

A Houston-area native is part of the team behind the mission that was decades in the making.

Dr. Stefanie Milam credits childhood visits to NASA’s Johnson Space Center with helping to plant the seeds of planetary exploration.

“I was part of the initial team to review the images before they were released,” said Milam who's the JWST deputy project scientist for planetary science.

She’s talking about images unveiled by NASA in two batches over two days showing galaxies, stars and other celestial bodies from far, far away.

"It was emotional, it brought me to tears,” said Milam about seeing the images.

Milam’s come a long way from Conroe ISD’s Oak Ridge High from where she went off to college, earned a doctorate and eventually joined NASA.

She’s among an estimated 20,000 people from all over the world who’ve worked on the $10 billion telescope since its inception.

"We’ve worked so hard day in and day out to this point," said Milam. "And we’re finally there and it is beyond anything I can describe.”

Milam said gloriously-detailed and information-packed images will offer new insight into planetary life but also practical applications thanks to the innovation used to get them.

"And this is just the blink of an eye with what the James Webb Space Telescope will be doing,” Milam explained.

