Conjoined twins going home 4 weeks after surgery to separate them at Texas Children's

The infants were conjoined at the abdomen and shared liver issues when they were born at Texas Children’s Pavilion for Women on March 1.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — After four months in the neonatal intensive care unit and a complex six-hour surgery at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, conjoined twins Ella Grace and Eliza Faith Fuller are going home.

Parents Sandy and Jesse Fuller learned the twins were conjoined during a routine ultrasound in her second trimester and they were referred to Texas Children’s Fetal Center.

When Ella and Eliza were delivered by cesarean section on March 1, they were conjoined at the abdomen and they shared liver issues. Born at 35 weeks, each weighed an estimated five pounds and 10 ounces.

“Conjoined twin pregnancies are incredibly rare and very high-risk," explained Dr. Roopali Donepudi who led the delivery team.

Following months of preparation, the twins were separated on June 14 by a team that included seven surgeons, four anesthesiologists, four surgical nurses, and two surgical technicians.

Dr. Alice King a pediatric surgeon with TCH and Baylor, led the team.

“Our team began planning and preparing for this operation before these babies were even born,” King said. “From conducting simulations of the procedure to collaborating extensively with our colleagues in anesthesiology, maternal-fetal medicine, neonatology and radiology, we have all been working together to achieve one common goal: the best outcome for Ella and Eliza.”

Sandy and Jesse got to hold their baby daughters separately for the first time just three days after the surgery.

“Texas Children’s Hospital was a place of comfort and hope for our family,” said Sandy. “From the beginning to the end, we were guided, informed and comforted. We are so grateful God put some of the best doctors and nurses in our lives to give our girls the best chance at life. We truly love Texas Children’s.”

The twins' remarkable recovery surpassed all expectations.

"Ella and Eliza continued to make excellent progress toward healing, growing and returning home just four weeks after separation," TCH said in a statement.