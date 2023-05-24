What's changed in the year since Uvalde? A comprehensive list of school security updates in North Texas

Schools across the North Texas area updated their security plans throughout the last year.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — Exactly one year ago, a gunman killed 19 students and 2 teachers in Uvalde classrooms.

Since then, several school districts across North Texas have updated their security plans.

Here's a comprehensive list of changes made in our independent school districts since May 24, 2022.

PILOT POINT ISD

This school year, Pilot Point ISD installed “Go to Green” in its schools. It's an emergency evacuation system that uses light sensors to show students where a shooter is and where it’s safe to run to.

"I went to school to be an English teacher," Pilot Point ISD's superintendent Todd Southard told WFAA.

"And now I have to be a security expert. That's the world we live in, and we've got to do it."

FRISCO ISD

In the last year Frisco ISD launched a new program to put more school resource officers in elementary schools.

Every high school and middle school in the district have had a dedicated school resource officer, but that's not the case at elementary schools. Traditionally, an SRO from a middle school would also be responsible for two to three elementary schools.

In August the district hired three new SROs to exclusively patrol elementary schools. Administrators said then that they hope eventually to continue expanding the program.

PLANO ISD

According to Plano ISD, beginning summer 2023, all elementary schools in the district will begin adding doors to all classrooms currently without doors, and will begin installing entry-resistant film to all main entries, secondary entries, as well as windows strategically throughout the building. Expected completion district-wide is December 2023.

DESOTO ISD

Desoto ISD banned backpacks in April for middle and high school students for the remainder of the school year.

“Across the country, there is genuine concern around how we keep schools safe," Tiffanie Blackmon-Jones, chief of communications, told WFAA.

DALLAS ISD

Dallas ISD also implemented a ban on backpacks that aren’t clear or mesh for middle and high school students in the fall.

The district also says it’s changed how it handles work orders. Any maintenance issue related to safety, for example, a broken door, is immediately prioritized. The goal is to have those high priority work orders completed between 24 and 36 hours.

KELLER ISD

Keller ISD approved a plan to allow teachers and staff to conceal carry on campus.

In a 4-3 vote, the school board voted to approve the state's "guardian" program, which is utilized by hundreds of districts. It allows the school board to authorize certified employees to carry guns on campus.

FORT WORTH

Fort Worth ISD implemented a new emergency management communication system – and pledged to look to reduce its number of portable classrooms.

BURLESON