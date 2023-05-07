Como community leaders address mass shooting, gun violence, mental health

"All of us have to be a part of this solution, and all of us have to be committed to being the change that we want to see," a county commissioner said.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WORTH, Texas — In the wake of a mass shooting in Fort Worth's neighborhood of Como on July 3, religious and community leaders gathered at Como First Baptist Church to address the shooting, mental health and gun violence.

Eleven people were shot, three fatally, in the incident at the intersection of Diaz Avenue and Horne Street. Police said multiple shooting victims were in a parking lot when they arrived. It is believed that 10 of the victims are adults and one is a juvenile. We have more information on the victims here.

This shooting occurred hours after the end of the neighborhood's annual Comofest, but community leaders stressed this event was not associated with what happened.

"Comofest continues to be an inspiring family event with food, vendors, music, fellowship and fun," Ella Burch, President of Lake Como Neighborhood Advisory Council said. "The problems occur afterwards, and that's where we need to focus our attention."

Comofest is put on the Legacy Lake Como organization with the goal of connecting the community. According to Legacy Lake Como's own literature, Comofest is an organized day full of family-friendly activities meant to celebrate the pride of the neighborhood while bridging the generational gap that is said to exist between the young and old who reside here.

No one has been arrested and suspects have not been identified. Police said that none of the injured are believed to be suspects. Though, Burch said Wednesday that it is believed by the community that the suspects are "mostly or entirely" from outside of the Lake Como area.

Burch said the Lake Como Neighborhood Advisory Council is calling on accountability from city, state, and federal leaders. More specifically, they want "better collaboration with police & community, higher CDO fund investigation against gun violence, and Horne Street revalidation as a high priority" from local municipalities. At the state and federal level, Burch called for legislators to address gun reform and "invest in community-driven solutions."

Roy Brooks, Tarrant County Commissioner Precinct 1, stood in solidarity with community leaders and the council's statement.

"I am angry because some people do not understand the value of a human life," Brooks said. "I am angry because people come to me as an elected official and say, 'What are you gonna do about this?'"

Brooks said there is not enough money in anybody's budget to buy their way out of this crisis, calling it a nationwide problem.

"People have to understand that life is precious," Brooks added. "People have to understand that your life is precious and that their lives – the ones with the guns – their lives are precious too."

The Tarrant County commissioner added that there needs to be a collaboration with the community and government to work in a positive direction.

"All of us have to be a part of this solution, and all of us have to be committed to being the change that we want to see in our community," Brooks said. "If we can make this happen, then we've got a chance ... at ending this senseless gun violence."

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said the senseless violence is not indicative of Lake Como and does not define the people that live there. Noakes said the department will not "arrest their way out of this."

"[Arrests] are part of what we do, but we know prevention is preferable every time," Noakes said. "Instead of investigating an event like that, how about preventing it in the first place?"

Noakes said prevention comes back to investment in the community. He said change won't happen overnight, but he believes it can.