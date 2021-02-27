Community mourning after Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler passes away

Sheriff Larry Fowler has passed away at the age of 82, Judge Pat Deen said in a release Saturday.

PARKER COUNTY, Texas — Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler has passed away at the age of 82, Judge Pat Deen said in a release Saturday.

Deen said that Fowler "passed from this life and entered into the presence of our Lord" on Saturday, and the he was "surrounded by his family and loving wife, Gail Fowler."

Fowler served in the United States Navy before beginning a career in law enforcement in 1963. Fowler served at the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, Weather Police Department, the United State Marshals Service and the Parker County District’s Attorney’s Office.

He was elected as the Parker County sheriff in 2004, where he served until his death.