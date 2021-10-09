Community marks 2 years since fatal police shooting of Atatiana Jefferson, with just over a month until trial

A parade was held in downtown Fort Worth Saturday as the community called for justice for Atatiana Jefferson.

FORT WORTH, Texas — It's been nearly two years since Atatiana Jefferson, 28, was fatally shot in her home by a Fort Worth police officer. On Saturday, a still-reeling community came together to honor her with a parade through downtown Fort Worth.

The occasion also came with just over a month until former officer Aaron Dean goes to trial after he was charged with murder.

Cars and community members lined the streets of the downtown area as the parade moved from the Fort Worth Convention Center and down Commerce Street and Main Street.

Participants could also be seen holding up signs and younger people danced through the streets, all for one message: "We want justice."

Family attorney Lee Merritt, who is also running for Texas Attorney General, spoke about how the parade came together.

"Atatiana Jefferson's family, particularly her sisters Ashley and Amber and her brother Darius, have been working really hard to make sure her name is alive," Merritt said. "That people continue to advocate for justice, not only for a murder conviction for Aaron Dean in the upcoming trial, but for systemic change throughout Fort Worth."

The incident happened on Oct. 12, 2019 as police were responding to a call requesting a welfare check after a neighbor saw a door open at Jefferson's home in Fort Worth.

Jefferson was playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew when Dean walked into her backyard. According to police records, she grabbed her gun and got up to look out the window when she was shot.

Dean didn't announce he was a police officer when he walked around the house, according to an arrest warrant.

Dean resigned as an officer before he could be fired, according to police officials.

Dean's jury trial is expected to begin on Tuesday, Nov. 16 in Tarrant County, according to court records.

Merritt said Jefferson's family has been frustrated with how long it's taken for the trial to begin as the COVID-19 pandemic affected court proceedings since March 2020.