Community leaders ask Dallas residents to join the effort in reducing crime and protecting children

DALLAS — The headlines every day are filled with crime and violence. And behind each story are families shattered.

"I don't want to see mothers memorialize their babies. We're tired of people killing each other, committing crimes against each other. It has to stop," said Antong Lucky with Urban Specialists. It's a nonprofit organization hoping to positively impact and transform neighborhoods in Dallas.

Just this week, six people were shot in Dallas, including teenagers. It's one of many incidents in the news.

Lucky said, "When I hear about some of the incidents that happen, my heart gets sad because I truly want our city to be a city free of violence and crime."

From personal experience, Lucky had to break out of the cycle of crime. It's why he dedicates his life's work to helping the youth and families in Dallas.

Urban Specialists is looking for change-makers in neighborhoods who can help mentor the youth. The organization canvasses the streets, listens to concerns and shares care and compassion to families. Lucky said it's important to show love to neighborhoods that feel forgotten.

Lucky said Urban Specialists has several other programs, like helping children whose parents are incarcerated so they don't get trapped. He also said Urban Specialists works with the Dallas Police Department on a focused deterrence strategy.

He said one organization cannot act alone. It needs to be a partnership with the city, law enforcement, businesses and other organizations in order to curb violence. "We have to create a super power to address this violence because we understand this violence didn't happen overnight," said Lucky.

He said people need reminders to do better. "We can end this violence that we see in our city," said Lucky.

Another organization in Dallas that works to reduce crime is called No More Violence.

Lisarae Abbe with No More Violence said, "Something needs to change, there is no reason why any parent should have to bury a child. Our community needs to come together and help each other instead of hurting each other."

She agrees with Lucky, saying organizations need to team up. "It takes a village and many voices to get positive results."

No More Violence said they have been busy with two funeral services on Saturday and three balloon releases this week alone.

They are currently fundraising to take families to the 10th Annual No More Violence Youth Convention, a two-day event in Wharton, Texas, free for victims of violence and surviving children.