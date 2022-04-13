Community-lead job fair in South Dallas aims to help give residents a 'second chance'

The Second Chance Job Fair will be held Friday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Larry Johnson Recreation Center, located at 3700 Dixon Avenue in Dallas.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — The halls of the Larry Johnson Recreation Center in the Dixon Circle neighborhood of South Dallas were busy on Wednesday. A steady flow of people were filing into the building.

They were on a mission to get the tools needed to secure a new job.

Dixon Circle is a neighborhood where some residents will tell you they just need a chance. That’s why a group of community organizers are focused on second chances.

“We’re not here for show. We want results,” said Dr. Pamela Grayson, president of Dixon Circle Neighborhood Association.

A two-day ‘Second Chance Job Fair’ kicked off at the recreation center on Wednesday. The job fair launched with a variety of workshops. The sessions were primarily focused on delivering resources and tools for those who are formerly incarcerated. Yet, the job fair is open to anyone across the city searching for options and opportunities.

“It’s very tough because I’ve made bad choices in the past. But this, right here, is giving me a second chance at life,” said Fredrick Jackson, as he visited workshops.

The job fair organizers include Dixon Circle Neighborhood Association, Dallas Parks and Recreation, Collective Activism, and Dallas CRED.

The violence interrupter group, Dallas CRED, focuses on proactively addressing crime and community needs across four target areas in the city. Its team believes knowing the barriers to employment can be key.

“When people live in the communities that’s always under duress, the first thing they do is they act out because they are under duress. It’s no more about right versus wrong. It’s about pain versus relief. A lot of people, their pain comes from they lack options,” explained Mar Butler, director of Dallas CRED.

Wanting options is why Julian Winston said he walked an hour and a half to get to the workshops. He’s hoping to land a new career.

“I’m not from Dallas, but it was an interesting trip to get here,” said Winston.

Part two of the job fair continues with a group of premier employers.

“It’s going to be worthwhile. Everyone is background friendly. Interviews will be going on, on the spot. And placements on the spot as well,” said Dr. Grayson.