Suspected gas leak sends Community ISD students home early, but no leak found

ROYSE CITY, Texas — A North Texas elementary school sent students home early Wednesday after a suspected gas leak, but no leak or any other issues were discovered, officials said.

The incident happened at Roderick Elementary School in the Community Independent School District in Royse City.

A teacher reported smelling gas, so the school decided to send students home early out of precaution. Josephine Fire Department crews responded to the school and checked the building and nearby gas lines, but nothing was found.

Crews also checked for carbon monoxide, and no leaks were found.

Atmos Energy crews also responded to the school to make sure everything was cleared for students to return to school on Thursday. The school decided to keep students home for the day as the building was inspected.

Last month, another elementary school in Community ISD, NeSmith Elementary, had to send students home after a gas leak and multiple illnesses were reported.

In a letter to parents, Community ISD officials said the district was notified about a gas line that had been cut at a construction site near NeSmith Elementary School. Gas was then turned off at the school.

While the buildings were being checked, several staff members "started to experience symptoms," according to the superintendent.

Officials added that while those staff members were being checked out by medical crews on-site, several other staff members and students started reporting apparent illnesses as well.