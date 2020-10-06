Denton committee to review police department use-of-force policies

The national initiative calls for police reform following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Denton Mayor Chris Watts plans to join a national initiative that calls for police reform following the death of George Floyd.

City Council members approved a resolution Tuesday that supports creating an ad hoc committee that will review Denton police use-of-force policies.

The ad hoc committee will develop a report of findings and recommendations and report them to city leaders no later than Sept. 15.

Watts, police Chief Frank Dixon, and the City Council are joining the national initiative Commit to Action, which is led by former President Barack Obama and My Brother’s Keeper Alliance.

The initiative asks mayors to commit to the following actions and report on progress within three months:

Review police use of force policies.

Engage communities by including a diverse range of input, experiences, and stories in the review.

Report the findings of the review to the community and seek feedback.

Reform the community’s police use of force policies.

According to a news release, Watts intends to sign the pledge immediately.

Chief Dixon, Denton Police Accreditation and Compliance Unit Representative Dr. Richard Williams, City Manager Todd Hileman, Deputy City Attorney Mike Cronig, and City Council Member Jesse Davis will serve as ex officio members to the temporary citizen ad-hoc committee, according to the mayor's office.

Watts' office says he plans to extend an invitation to representatives from various diversity groups, local colleges, and police associations.

