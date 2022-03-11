x
Coming together for Ukraine: Dallas musicians are holding a benefit concert

Opening Bell Coffee in the Cedars Neighborhood of Dallas will host a benefit concert from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.
Credit: Jon Goss / WFAA
The Dallas skyline lit in support of Ukraine on Feb. 224, 2022.

DALLAS — A group of Dallas musicians is coming together to support Ukraine this weekend.

The concert is accepting donations that will be sent to the United Ukrainian American Relief Committee, as they respond to the humanitarian crisis caused by the Russian invasion.

Donations can be made here.

Opening Bell will also donate 15% of all of its sales during the event to the relief efforts.

Artists are scheduled to perform in 15-minute sets, starting at 6 p.m. Here's the full lineup:

  • Steve Jackson (host)
  • Jackson and Levi Scribner
  • Matt Hillyer
  • Nathan Wells of Ottoman Turks
  • Phoenix Hart
  • John Dufilho and Jeff Ryan (Deathray Davies)
  • Frankie Leonie
  • Garrett Owen
  • Billy Law
  • Don Wall
  • Emmeline
  • Rolando Diaz
  • Christine Hand

Opening Bell is located at 1409 Botham Jean Boulevard.

