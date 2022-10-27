Lake Worth school put on lockdown as police investigated report of armed person

The investigation was happening at the Lake Worth district's Collins Middle School

LAKE WORTH, Texas — A Tarrant County middle school was put on lockdown Thursday afternoon as police investigated a report of someone with a weapon near the school, officials said.

No threat was found, police said, but officers were searching the Lake Worth district's Collins Middle School "out of an abundance of caution."

The school is located in Fort Worth, near Azle Avenue and Northwest Loop 820, but it is part of the Lake Worth Independent School District.

Lake Worth police said school resource officers were "on scene investigating reports of someone near the school with a weapon."

The school was placed on lockdown and police were asking people to avoid the area.

Police said they were working on establishing a reunification location for parents and students.

