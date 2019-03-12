FRISCO, Texas — On Friday, Winter Wonderland Frisco opened for the first time. Many customers bought tickets online, expecting more than what they paid for.

"Everything we were looking for wasn't there," said Natalie Nayer, a disappointed customer. Nayer said she paid $240 to get her family in, and the cost didn't include photos with Santa.

Tickets were going for $30 per adult and $20 per child on opening night.

Some customers expressed their letdown on social media. Amber Strong said, "This is not what was advertised at all."

Since then, Winter Wonderland Frisco has offered refunds or reduced pricing to customers. The website and Eventbrite page were also modified with pictures and a video from the actual location.

Tickets have been reduced to $20 per adult and $10 per child.

On the Winter Wonderland Frisco Facebook page, a post was made on Monday listing the changes made.

