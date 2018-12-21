Late nights and gourmet coffee, Wow! Donuts and Drips in West Plano has given the traditional donut shop a makeover with millennials in mind.

The shop has four tiers of donuts—classic, fancy, boutique and gourmet. The donuts are displayed like designer jewelry in an effort to appeal to your eye and camera.

Everything inside Wow! is Instagram-worthy. When general manager David Sim created the concept he kept social media in mind, from table tops, the steam-punk style coffee makers and decor.

All of the Wow! donuts are treated like pastries, everything is made from scratch and nearly every ingredient is all-natural.

Sim also wants people to use Wow! as a meeting space so, he created zones throughout the shop that cater to people’s needs: couches for families and friends, cozy booths for a date night or tiny tables to get work done.

Sim says he understands brick and mortar stores need to create a top-notch product paired with a great experience in order to have a successful business in the 21st century.

Wow! Donuts & Drips will be celebrating it’s one-year anniversary Dec. 21 through Dec. 23 Wow! will be hosting a canned food drive form the North Texas Food Bank. Each customer who brings in a nonperishable food item will get a donut on them.

