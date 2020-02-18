MCKINNEY, Texas — Prosecutors resumed their capital murder case on Tuesday against a man who they say ambushed Richardson police officers during a call in 2018.

Brandon McCall, 28, could face the death penalty if a jury of nine men and three women in Collin County find him guilty of capital murder for the death of Richardson police Officer David Sherrard.

Sherrard was killed after responding to a "shots fired" call Feb. 7, 2018, at the Breckinridge Point Apartments.

During opening statements Monday, Collin County Assistant District Attorney Bill Wirskye told jurors they would become "eyewitnesses to murder."

"The entire murder of David Sherrard was captured on body camera, you’ll see the last seconds of his life," Wirskye said. "You will see him die on videotape. It will be graphic, gruesome and gut-wrenching."

Prosecutors said McCall waited for Richardson officers in a darkened back bedroom of a third-floor apartment after he shot 30-year-old Rene Gamez in the leg.

Gamez bled to death and was discovered just outside the apartment door by offices as they arrived.

On the stand Monday, Richardson police Sgt. Brian Alcorn described the decision to enter the apartment after discovering Gamez outside.

“I felt like we had to go in because of the amount of the blood involved, we had to go in right there," Alcorn said. "If there was more victims in there, we don’t have time to wait.”

Bodycamera video played for the jury only showed officers force their way into the apartment to try and locate any other victims and clear it as a possible threat.

Approximately five to 10 seconds after entering the apartment, two shots are heard and Sherrard yells out "I'm hit."

Despite being fatally wounded, officers described how Sherrard managed to walk out of the apartment before collapsing outside.

He died a short time later.

Alcorn described to jurors the feeling of being "hunted" by McCall after they entered the apartment.

"It looked like he was firing directly at me," Alcorn said. "I could see him in the prone position and what I thought was an eyeball. I realized later it was the rear side of an optic aimed at me."

Alcorn said he fired approximately 30 shots at McCall to defend himself.

Only after another sergeant arrived with a tactical shield, were Alcorn and six other Richardson officers able to retreat out of the apartment, which then triggered a more than four-hour standoff.

McCall surrendered only after the SWAT team fired more than 60 canisters of teargas into the apartment.

Defense attorney Edwin "Bubba" King told jurors McCall's responsibility for what happened is not in question, but added prosecutors have to prove his client acted "intentionally or knowingly".

If convicted, McCall faces the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The guilt/innocence portion of the trial is expected to last the entire week.

