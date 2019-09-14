An arrest has been made after a teen fired shots Friday night near a park in McKinney.

McKinney police say Ka’Trell Davonte Washington, 17, was arrested on a deadly conduct charge.

According to authorities, he fired a handgun in the direction of a group of people in the area of Gabe Nesbitt Park.

Police say two groups of young men met up at the park to fight. As Washington was leaving the area he fired a handgun several times, according to officials.

Authorities questioned three teens after someone called 911 and reported hearing gunshots in the area.

Officers determined Washington was the sole shooter. He remains in jail in lieu of $25,000 bond.

No one was injured during the incident, police say.

