FRISCO, Texas -- Self-driving cars are coming to Frisco, and you can go for a ride.

A California-based company called Drive.ai announced a six-month pilot program Monday. It's an on-demand service. You can download the Drive.ai app and hail a ride to certain rides in Frisco. There will be pickup and drop-off locations around HALL Park and The Star and with planned expansion into Frisco Station

Even though these are self-driving cars, someone will be on board to make sure the ride runs smoothly while they kick things off.

The program launches later in July, according to the company.

