FRISCO, Texas — The community of Frisco gathered Monday to honor a K9 officer one last time.

The Frisco Police Department held a ceremony to celebrate the life of K9 officer Boris. He died earlier this month from a medical-related issue, police say.

Law enforcement officers from surrounding communities attended the ceremony to share their condolences.

"We appreciate the support of Boris’ fellow DFW K9 officers and their handlers, who came to offer one last salute. Rest in peace, good boy," The City of Frisco posted on its Twitter account.

The 4-year-old Belgian Malinois assisted with nearly 80 drug-related arrests and helped in the search of seven suspects during his time on the force, Frisco police said.

K-9 Boris

Frisco Police Department

