MCKINNEY, Texas — Officials have lifted a lockdown at Baylor Hospital in McKinney after they received reports of an armed person on campus.

Someone reported seeing a person carrying a weapon Friday afternoon in the parking lot, police said.

McKinney police quickly responded to the calls and searched the area.

Police say they searched the area and reviewed video footage. The person seen in the parking lot did not have a gun, police said.

Officers cleared the scene and the medical campus resumed normal operations.

A spokesperson for Baylor Scott & White released the following statement:

"The safety of our patients, team members and guests is a top priority. We want to thank the McKinney Police Department, who responded quickly to a report of a person seen in possession of a weapon while in the parking lot of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney."