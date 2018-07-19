PLANO, Texas — PLANO, Texas -- Police have recovered the body of a Plano woman reported missing after her vehicle was found crashed Wednesday afternoon on the side of the President George Bush Turnpike.

According to Plano police, foul play is not suspected. The body was found Thursday near Ohio and President George Bush Turnpike, police said. Libby's vehicle was found crashed at about 5 p.m. Wednesday in brush off the President George Bush Turnpike at the Preston Road exit.

#Breaking News: We are sad to announce that the body found today near Ohio & PGBT has been identified as Elizabeth “Libby” Davis, who went missing yesterday after a car crash. Please keep the family & friends in your thoughts and prayers. Foul play is not expected. pic.twitter.com/eQZmL8AVYl — Plano Police (Texas) (@PlanoPoliceDept) July 19, 2018

According to a tweet posted by her husband, Kevin Davis, 28-year-old Libby Davis was last seen Wednesday afternoon. In the post, Davis said his wife has struggled with depression and anxiety.

Yesterday, my wife Libby—dealing with some apparently severe depression & anxiety— drove her car off the side of the road in Plano and fled on foot. She’s now been missing 16 hours. She’s 5’7”—brown eyes and hair. She was in black gym shorts and a black tank pic.twitter.com/5u2xP5Vodd — Kevin Davis (@KevintheDavis) July 19, 2018

However, there was no sign of the mother at the scene, where it appeared she left on foot.

According to Libby's father, Andy Bruner, friends of Libby organized a search party near the scene of the crash, which began at 1 p.m. Thursday. While police searched the area with a K9 unit early Wednesday evening, Bruner said they aren't currently assisting with the ground search.

