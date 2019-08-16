MCKINNEY, Texas — A 54-year-old man was arrested after police say he used a cellphone to record under a woman’s skirt at a Hobby Lobby in McKinney.

The 20-year-old woman was at the store with her mother when she says the man placed a cellphone under her skirt and took a photo or video, police say.

Adam Resing, 54, was arrested Thursday on a charge of invasive visual recording.

Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Hobby Lobby near the 3550 block of West University Drive. When Resing was confronted, he fled the parking lot and drove away, authorities say.

After nearly two weeks of searching for Resing, police took him into custody Thursday.

Collin County records show Resing was released on bond Friday.

