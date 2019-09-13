KidZania looks to hire 500 people for its new Frisco location

FRISCO, Texas — A brand new 80,000 square-foot "real-life city" called KidZania is looking to hire 500 team members for its new Frisco location.

The first-ever U.S. location is scheduled to open sometime this fall at the Stonebriar Centre in Frisco.

The "real-life city" will be built in a way that allows children to enhance their social and emotional skills and envision possibilities for their future.

KidZania is seeking team members 18 years old or older, who are energetic and enjoy working with children.

The company is looking to fill various positions including activity facilitation, food and beverage, merchandising, security and more.

Aspiring team members can apply online or in person at the hiring center.

The hiring center is right across from Foot Locker on the Lower-Level, near Dillard's.

Interviews will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday through October 4 at the Stonebriar Centre.

According to the company's website, KidZania also plans to open locations in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York in the next two years.

